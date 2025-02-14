The Indiana Fever have enjoyed a potentially pivotal offseason, capitalizing on the sizable leap forward they took with Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark in 2024. DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, both of whom combine for five championships, three All-WNBA selections, three All-Defensive teams and eight All-Star nods, headline a notable free agency class. The message is clear: this squad is positioned to compete for a title in 2025.

New head coach Stephanie White will do her best to ensure that the revamped-Fever mesh well on the court. But before that process can properly commence, she is focused on implementing a strong team culture in the locker room. Players must embody good character to fit on her roster. White is using a unique metaphor to drive her point home.

“As a human being if you're leaving your shopping cart out in the middle of the parking lot, I'm judging you,” The 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year said during Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series, per the Fever's X account. “You're not going to be on my team.”

Fever HC Stephanie White lays down the law

Hopefully, White's message will resonate with the college students she addressed, as well as her new squad. The former national champion returned to Indiana, a state she called home when she was a consensus All-American at Purdue and a player and coach on the Fever, after parting ways with the Connecticut Sun last fall.

White was an assistant on the first and presently only Indiana team to win a WNBA championship in 2012 and led the franchise back to the Finals as head coach in 2015. Naturally, fans are excited to see what her second tenure as Fever HC will bring in 2025 and beyond.

Although Caitlin Clark is already an MVP-caliber talent, this group cannot reach its ceiling without strong leadership. Stephanie White is setting the tone right away by establishing the standards she expects from Indiana players on and off the court.

It remains to be seen how this new chapter of Fever hoops will shake out next season, but she clearly has high hopes. And now fans will too.