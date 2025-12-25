With 2026 approaching, the New Year will bring Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s signature shoe release from Nike. Clark signed a multi-year deal with Nike ahead of her rookie season in the WNBA in 2024, and the company plans to make her one of the few WNBA players that has a signature release.

This week, Caitlin Clark released a commercial in conjunction with Nike announcing the release of her upcoming signature shoe and what the release means to her, as per sneaker reporter Nick DePaula.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve created together.”

Clark’s signature shoe is scheduled to be released in spring 2026, and it will accompany her comeback season with the Fever. That is, if the WNBA is able to agree on a new CBA in time to start the new season. But in any, case, whenever the league resumes, Clark will make her return to the court after injuries ended her 2025 season prematurely.

This past season, Clark was limited to only 13 games for the Fever, at a little over 15 minutes per game. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She was named to the All-Star team for the second consecutive season, but was unable to participate due to injury.

In her rookie year, Clark set numerous league records while being named as an All-Star starter, and winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.