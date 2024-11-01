The Indiana Fever’s newly appointed head coach, Stephanie White, recently shared her thoughts on coaching star guard Caitlin Clark, highlighting her excitement for this pivotal moment in women’s basketball. White, who is stepping into the head coaching role following the departure of Christie Sides, is no stranger to the Fever, having played for the team during her WNBA career and previously serving as their head coach in 2015-2016. White even wore No. 22 while playing for the Fever, the same as Clark's.

White’s coaching resume includes leading the Connecticut Sun to a strong postseason run in 2024, during which they defeated the Fever in the first round. Despite this success, the Sun and White parted ways, paving the path for her return to Indiana. With White at the helm, the Fever is aiming to build on its 2024 playoff appearance and take further strides in 2025.

In a recent interview on ESPN’s NBA Today with Malika Andrews, White expressed her anticipation for working with Clark, who has become one of the most exciting players in women’s basketball.

“I spoke with Caitlin last night, and I think just overall excitement,” White said. “I have been watching Caitlin play since she was an eighth grader when I was coaching at the college level and covering her games in college, and it just an exciting time for me, very excited to be working with her and this young team.”

Stephanie White ready to lead Fever to new success

White highlighted that her extensive experience in the WNBA — as a player, broadcaster, and coach—has prepared her for this moment.

“I think the greatest thing is just for me, having been a part of the WNBA for 25 years, having worked on both sides of it, in the media and on the coaching realm, and being a player in this league as well,” White said.

She emphasized the importance of embracing this period of growth in women’s basketball, noting the league’s current momentum and the need to seize the opportunity to position the team for future success.

Clark’s addition to the Fever roster, alongside Aliyah Boston, sets high expectations for the team. The Fever, under White’s guidance, hope to translate their existing talent into a deeper playoff run. White is known for maximizing player potential, and her familiarity with the organization could be key in nurturing Clark’s continued development.

White acknowledged the pressure of coaching a high-profile player like Clark but embraced it as part of the journey.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” she said.