Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 WNBA season after a video of Clark’s first workout with new head coach Stephanie White surfaced online on Monday. The clip, posted by the Fever’s official X, formerly Twitter account, shows Clark working on her game under White’s watchful eye, sparking excitement among WNBA fans.

Clark can be seen honing her handles, running through set plays and perfecting her floaters as White watches closely. Later in the video, White joins Clark on the court, offering hands-on coaching as the two begin to build chemistry for the upcoming season. The practice marked the first time Clark and White have worked together since White was hired in October following the Fever’s decision to part ways with Christie Sides.

The Fever showed promise late in the 2024 WNBA season, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016. However, their run ended early after losing in two games to the Connecticut Sun, the team White previously coached. White, the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year, now takes over a Fever team led by Clark, whose standout rookie campaign included breaking records for the most assists in a season and the most points by a rookie.

Fans praise Caitlin Clark and Fever's future with Stephanie White

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions to the workout video, with many predicting Clark’s continued rise in her second season. One user wrote, “The league is not ready for Caitlin Clark 3.0. MVP is hers to lose!” Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating, “MVP SEASON. Coming to a city near you.”

Clark’s consistent dedication to improvement has only amplified the hype.

“Always in the gym improving her game,” one fan wrote. “I love Caitlin’s game because I know she’s working hard to be baby GOAT.”

Others highlighted Clark’s work ethic ahead of next season.

“The best is getting better! That is scary! Watch out,” one user posted. Another added, “She's going for that MVP season.”

Clark ended her rookie season as an All-WNBA First-Team selection and WNBA Rookie of the Year.