Sports commentator Skip Bayless is revealing his true feelings about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Bayless says he forgives Clark's alarming turnover statistics in her first WNBA season.

“I forgive many of them (because) they're so close to being spectacular passes. She also leads the league in assists … and WOW passes,” Bayless said on X, formerly Twitter.

Bayless has a point. Clark has struggled with her ball handling this season. The Fever rookie has 162 turnovers on the campaign; she's averaging 5.6 a game. That's the most in a single-season in WNBA history. The talented player though is also putting up some spectacular assists numbers. Clark also shattered the WNBA rookie assist record earlier this year.

Caitlin Clark is making her mark in the WNBA

Clark entered the WNBA this season as the first pick in the league's draft. She's got a mountain of pressure on her, as the former Iowa women's basketball player has almost immediately become the face of the league. Her impact transcends basketball, as Clark has appeared in commercials and even on the TV show Saturday Night Live.

Despite that fame, Clark is still a basketball player. She's doing a lot this year to help her Fever team. Clark is scoring almost 18 points a game, while shooting 41 percent from the field. The guard leads her squad in points, assists and steals per game. Indiana is 13-16 on the season, and trying to push for a postseason appearance. The Fever have found a winning combination after starting the year with eight losses in their first nine contests.

Clark is a candidate for Rookie of the Year in the WNBA. She's getting competition from a familiar face in the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. Clark and Reese faced off with one another frequently in college, and the two are now battling once again in professional basketball.

Skip Bayless has a history of controversial comments

Bayless is no stranger to making hot takes. The sports commentator frequently finds himself taking criticism from professional athletes for his outspoken views. Bayless has long been a critic of LeBron James, and once engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with former NFL player Richard Sherman that went viral. In the exchange, Sherman called Bayless a “cretin,” among other things.

The outspoken commentator recently left his Fox Sports Show Undisputed. Bayless is now the host of “The Skip Bayless Show,” a weekly podcast. It seems that Bayless has plenty of gas in the tank and plenty of opinions still to share with the world.

The Fever are in action again on Monday against the Atlanta Dream.