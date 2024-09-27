The list of accomplishments, stats and awards for the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark seems to stretch a mile long. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark's immeasurable impact on the sport is difficult to encapsulate. Yet another statistic highlighted by StatMamba shows Clark having the most PPG + RPG + APG by a WNBA rookie ever.

33.3 — Caitlin Clark

31.7 — Yolanda Griffith

31.4 — Candace Parker

31.0 — Breanna Stewart

30.9 — A'ja Wilson

30.9 — Tamika Catchings

Clark also led the WNBA in 3-pointers (122), 3-point attempts (355), assists (337) and turnovers (223). She won ROY, was named to the All-Star Game, won WNBA Player of the Week three times, Rookie of the Month four times, and Player of the Month once. She also finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting.

On Wednesday, the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs, losing 87-81 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana Fever building around Caitlin Clark in Year 2

The first thing the Fever will need to do is re-sign Kelsey Mitchell. She just played in the final year of her three-year deal that paid her $618K. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick could also be highly in demand but the Fever should have a lot of money available to spend after moving on from Erica Wheeler. The 33-year-old played just 14 minutes per game as a backup. She carried a $202K salary in 2024, the second-highest on the team.

Mitchell has already begun to talk to the press about how she'll come to a decision about staying in Indiana, according to ClutchPoints' Matthew Byrne.

“Definitely a lot of emotions and thoughts that float through my mind,” Mitchell said. “I know that when the time comes and the opportunity is ready for me to make those decisions — obviously I've always had a home in Indy, so it could potentially be a home for me again. But I think right now, the switching dynamic of my family and everything, you know, I gotta do what's best for me.

“I got to be selfish about that process. When I know, you’ll know,” Mitchell added.

Wheeler is not yet sure if she will return.

“For the first time in my career, I really don't know,” Wheeler said of offseason plans. “I really just want to spend time with my family. I think we all need a break. I'm gonna probably get off social media for a bit… like Kelsey said, it was a lot… with the eyes. You gotta have thick skin… my thick skin was tested a lot, but same, but, I think for the most part, we was very professional.”

“So really right now, just about my family,” Wheeler added. “I'm not thinking about free agency.”

The Fever could also move on from Katie Lou Samuelson, who played just 18.2 minutes per game, yet commanded a $175K salary (12% of the league cap). With around 400K to play with, the Fever can afford to add two big free agents like Brionna Jones or Nneka Ogwumike.