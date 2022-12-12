By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Mobile Game titled FF7 Ever Crisis has been delayed.

"We're excited to reveal the latest trailer for "Ever Crisis". Regarding the Closed Beta Test, it will be postponed until next Summer. We are working hard to make the game even better than expected, so please stay tuned for more updates in the future." – Tetsuya Nomura pic.twitter.com/QlU4pMvgZo — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) December 12, 2022

While Square Enix proudly presented a brand-new trailer for FF7 Ever Crisis, the same tweet used to showcase the reveal also contained some sad news. The Closed Beta Test for the game has been moved to Summer 2023, which effectively prevents us from playing any build of the game until around June next year. Note even that this Summer 2023 release date is only for FF7 Ever Crisis CBT, and so the full build won’t be coming anytime after that, although hopefully, the wait won’t be that long soon afterward. “Regarding the Closed Beta Test, it will be postponed until next Summer,” says FF7 Ever Crisis Director Tetsuya Nomura.”We are working hard to make the game even better than expected, so please stay tuned for more updates in the future.”

Thankfully, the new trailer showcased in the announcement does contain some very promising clips from the upcoming game. It shows two games included in the main story: Final Fantasy 7 and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7. This means that it’s more likely that the games’ original stories will be followed, instead of how the stories played out in the recent remakes. Meanwhile, the gameplay system of both games have also been roughly maintained, so players will get a fun nostalgic time. For example, Final Fantasy 7’s gameplay is a turn-based RPG, while Crisis Core is more action-packed. Both games feature CGI animated cutscenes, with overworld characters having 3D models similar to games like Final Fantasy Dissidia Opera Omnia.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis was first announced during the 25th anniversary live stream as a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. It was initially set to have its CBT this year for Android and iOS before being delayed to Summer of next year.