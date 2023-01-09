By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announced the date of its maintenance period, which will welcome the new patch, 6.3.

FFXIV will be undergoing their All Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.3 This maintenance will start on January 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM PST, and will end on January 10, 2023, at 2:00 AM PST. That is a total of eight hours of maintenance, during which players cannot log in to the game. They also mentioned that the completion time is subject to change. Although previous maintenance periods ended ten to twenty minutes earlier, it’s quite possible for the maintenance period to extend. This is especially true in this case, as they will be implementing a whole new patch with a lot of content.

It’s also important to note that thirty minutes before the maintenance begins, players will not be able to use the Home World Transfer Service and the Date Center Travel System. Players will have to wait until after the maintenance period to use these features again.

The game is not the only FFXIV feature that will be entering maintenance. The Companion App, The Lodestone, as well as the Online Store and Mog Station, will also enter maintenance. Their maintenance periods, however, differ. The Companion App will enter maintenance at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance, at 6:00 PM PST. The Lodestone follows afterward, entering maintenance at 8:00 PM PST. Finally, the Online Store and Mog Station will follow, entering maintenance at 11:00 PM PST. These features will be unavailable for the duration of their maintenance. For the Mog Station maintenance, only the Character Renaming Service, as well as the Item code and Gift code entry will be unavailable.

This patch brings in a lot of new content to the Endwalker expansion of the game. This includes new Main Scenario Quests, new side quests, an upgrade to the Island Sanctuary, and more. You can have a glimpse of what to expect in your article discussing Live Letter 75. This summarizes the new content coming to the game.

That’s all the news we have about the upcoming FFXIV 6.3 maintenance. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.