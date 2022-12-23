By Diego Padilla · 9 min read

The FFXIV team has revealed the trailer and release date for the upcoming patch 6.3. During this Live Letter, they revealed and demoed the numerous content that will be coming in the new patch. As such, we will be enumerating the announcements and changes that will come with FFXIV in patch 6.3.

FFXIV Patch 6.3 Release Date: January 10 2023

In the previous Live Letter, YoshiP and his team teased a lot of content for the upcoming patch 6.3. As this is the second part of the two-part preview for Patch 6.3, they have revealed a lot of details about the content in the upcoming patch and the patches further ahead. As such, let’s get into it.

FFXIV Patch 6.3 “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” Details

New Main Scenario Quests Will feature the twins, Alphinaud and Alisaie

New Side Quests Tataru’s Grand Endeavor To start this sidequest, the player must have completed the “Four Lords” questline from patch 4.x. Tales of Newfound Adventure continue Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.35)

Further Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.35) The next step in the Relic weapon series of Endwalker

Tribal Quests: The Loporrits (Patch 6.35) For Disciple of the Hand (Crafting) Players must complete the MSQ of patch 6.0 and the Mare Lamentorum sidequest series starting from “Name That Way” DJ Loporrits

New Dungeon Lapis Manalis Will be part of patch 6.3’s Main Scenario Quests The new character can be used in the Duty Support system for this dungeon

New Trials Will be part of patch 6.3’s Main Scenario Quests Will be different from the trial in patch 6.2 as this will be more puzzle-bassed.

New Unreal Trial Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6



New Alliance Raid Euphorsyne Features the gods of Gridania The new location for this duty has been revealed and features a brand new color scheme they want to use. There is a lot of yellow grassland. The fight mechanics will be very interesting and fun according to YoshiP. The location and obtainable gear from the Alliance raid were shown.

Ultimate Duty #5: The Omega Protocol (TOP) Will come out two weeks after the patch goes live (Patch 6.31). Players are required to clear Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage) to unlock this duty. The real “Hello World” will appear. “The one without a heart” -Omega The first part of the fight features a very tight arena. Everything in the fight will be Omega. All the things that Omega has seen and experienced will be thrown at the players. The best way to prepare for this will be to do the Omega Savage fights according to YoshiP The first mechanic of the fight is shown with the Tethers and Towers. TOP will not be as difficult as Dragonsong’s Reprise as they want that to remain the hardest ultimate. TOP will have a different direction and design from DSR. “Patch” and “Hello World” mechanics return in TOP but are made even crazier. YoshiP also stated that the fight will be more fun if the Omega side quests have been finished. Teaser Previews

New Deep Dungeon (Patch 6.35) Eureka Orthos Requires players to complete the Endwalker MSQ, as well as reach floor 50 of Palace of the Dead Players must be Level 81+ to enter The dungeon changes architecture each time players enter. Entry is available for groups of 1-4 with no role restrictions The difficulty will be unaffected by the party size. The Play Guide on the Lodestone will have more details. How to Unlock Quest given by Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona Previous quests associated with Koh Rabntah-”But I Hardly Noah” and “The Gift of the Archmagus”-will be removed. Gear will automatically be adjusted. There are mobs that patrol throughout the dungeon that need to be cleared to get to the next floor. The map layout changes everytime the player enters the deep dungeon. There are also traps that can deal heavy damage to players or give them various debuffs. There will be new Allagan lore in Eureka Orthos. Characters from the Crystal Tower questline will appear and have a possibility of helping out the player in the deep dungeon. The new deep dungeon rewards were revealed. New Hairstyle

Duty Support in Heavensward for the following dungeons: The Great Gubal Library The Aetherochemical Research Facility They mentioned that this dungeon will be getting a redesign The Antitower Sohr Khai Xelphatol Baelsar’s Wall

Job Adjustments General adjustments will be made to the usability of certain actions Paladin Will have significant adjustments made to the job with its action rotations Improved the ability to deal burst damage by adjusting action efficiency and rotations. The damage over time impact of PLD will be removed to improve versatility The damage over time of Goring Blade and Blade of Valor have been removed and their potencies have been adjusted. The usability of certain defensive abilities have been improved The action rotation has been shortened to accommodate more high-powered actions. Divine Might is now applied after weaponskill combos, allowing an enhanced Holy Spirit to be executed once without casting. Holy Sheltron’s effect has been changed to reduce damage taken to enhance defensive capabilities against damage over time from enemies. The Bulwark trait will be reintroduced to offer increased defensive capabilities Aside from this, other actions and combos have been adjusted.

PvP Updates Series Three begins once the patch goes live Season Five of Crystalline Conflict also starts PvP Job Adjustments will be made for some jobs. Picking up items will now be faster. New Arena for Crystalline Conflict: The Clockwork Castletown The new map is very entertaining since it has a lot of gimmicks. The Tatami mats flip players that stand on it for too long. When the tiles flip, they throw players off and apply a lot of damage. The arena will also spawn untargetable adds called Kageyama that release an AoE at certain points in the map. These AoEs kill the player if they are caught in it. Kageyama will drop coins on the ground. When players pick up these coins, they will charge the Limit Break bar. Kageyama only appears once every match. New reward for PvP series were shown.



Disciple of the Hand and Land updates Tool Enhancement Quests (Patch 6.35): Splendorous Tools Players must first complete the Endwalker MSQ and the Disciple of the Land/Hand quest “The Crystalline Mean” in addition to unlocking the Boutique of Splendors by speaking with Mowen in Eulmore New Custom Deliveries: Anden Collectability Values displayed when gathering collectible items Fish Guide update Primary fishing locations preferred bait other conditions New Spearfishing location in Upper La Noscea (still no new Spearfishing Gig)

Island Sanctuary updates New Sanctuary ranks and visions New item rewards New Materials, crops, animals, and handicrafts A griffin, a tiger, and a small Morbol Yoshida notes that the Griffin might damage the environment, the Tiger might destroy what you built, and the Morbols might multiply if they are all left alone New Island structures and projects Improved Workshop Interfaces (Agenda/Supply & Demand/Earnings Report) Ability to filter by various criteria simultaneously Ability to sort each category in ascending/descending order View factors like popularity and supply while setting agenda A “Collect All” feature Animal release when capturing new ones Changing Orchestrion settings Island visitors will hear the orchestrion the owner set Island owner gets notified when visitors arrive



Treasure Hunt Update

New Treasure Hunt dungeon: The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon Accessible through the new obtainable treasure map and usable in Elpis The new treasure hunt arena was shown. The new obtainable glamour was shown.



Gold Saucer Update

New Leap of Faith map: Sylphstep The new course was shown by YoshiP and he keeps falling. The weather changes the higher the player goes. New obtainable MGP mount was also shown

Housing Update Additional wards for all residential areas 6 regular wards + 6 subdivisions (1,800 new plots per World) Available for purchase via lottery system Due to housing availability in existing wards, plots in newly added wards are unavailable for purchase in the following Worlds at this time Dynamis DC Chaos DC Light DC Materia DC Wards available to free companies versus private buyers will be detailed in the Lodestone. New Housing items coming in Patch 6.3

New Mounts coming in Patch 6.3

Mount previews

New Minions coming in Patch 6.3 Minion previews

UI Improvements Damage type icons will now display in Battle Log and Flying Text (3 types: physical, magic and unique) Display Buff/Debuff timers in the party list. This can be toggled on and off. New UI Theme #3: Clear Blue

Miscellaneous Updates Player Portraits will now display when using Duty Finder Up to 8 Player Portraits at a time. Only members’ portraits will be displayed for alliance raids This feature can be turned off Expansion of available actions when players use fashion accessories Mounts can be used even with Fashion accessories out but are still removed when mounted. Once the player gets off the mount, the fashion accessory will automatically be used again. New feature that will automatically use the umbrella when it rains. Ability to cast glamorous and dye retainer equipment without removing it Ability to cast glamorous on your own equipment directly from your retainer’s inventory. Ability to filter newly added items at the Sundry Splendors vendors Ability to collectively entrust duplicates of stackable items to the retainer. Export portraits to adventurer plates and vice versa.

Announcements Nier Re[in]carnation Event Information New Merry[in]carnation event being held Brand new campaign coming on December 25 for the year-end and New Year’s Holiday. New Year’s Mahjong Broadcast in Japan Monday, January 9, 2023 at 12:00pm (JST) Mahjong tournament that will be played by people related to FFXIV A lot of things in store for the 10th anniversary of FFXIV Limited-time Pop-up Shop opens in LUCUA 1100 Osaka (Japan) Japan-exclusive event Official merchandise in partnership with STEAMCREAM will be sold Scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 18 to Tuesday January 24 2023 Merchandise sold will become available to purchase online at a later date. The can of the moisturizing cream that will be sold was shown. Crystalline Conflict: Community Cup Japan Entry Submission Schedule: December 23 2022 to January 15 2023 (JST) Seeding Announcement: January 30 2023 Preliminaries: February 3 to February 4 2023 Semifinals and Finals: February 5 This will be streamed on the official FFXIV Twitch channel Eorzean Symphony: FFXIV Orchestral Album Vol. 3 Blu-ray Disc Music Pre-orders are now available Japan Release Date: April 26 2023 NA and EU Release Date: May 2023 Includes in-game item codes for two Orchestrion rolls for To the Edge (Orchestral Version) and Flow (Orchestral Version) Orchestra Concert 2023 -Eorzean Symphony- for North America and Europe North America Location: Las Vegas North American Fan Festival Dates: July 28 and July 29 2023 North America Orchestra Concert Date: July 30 2023 (Evening) Europe Location: London European Fan Festival: October 21 and October 22 2023 European Orchestra Concert Date: October 23 2023 (Evening) Japanese Fan Festival January 7-8, 2024 Tokyo Dome Location Recent Important Announcements as of December 2022 Recommencement of Automatic Estate Demolition for Patch 6.3 Now Hiring for North America: Marketing Manager MMO Heavensturn Begins on December 31 2022 7:00am (PST) Patch Notes reading for 6.3 will be held on January 9 2023 (PST) Final Fantasy XVI is now accepting pre-orders Release Date: June 22 2023



With the conclusion of the live letter, the special website for the upcoming patch 6.3 has also been updated. YoshiP concluded the 75th Live Letter by saying that FFXIV is about to enter its 10th anniversary and he is largely thankful for it. He also teased that a great many things are coming for FFXIV in the next 10 years. He also wished everyone Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.