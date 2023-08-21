In a somewhat surprising announcement, Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) announced the details of its collaboration event with Vogue Japan, giving players a chance to show off their in-game characters.

Square Enix announced that it would be holding a collaboration event with Vogue Japan, “the Japanese edition of the world's most influential fashion magazine.” The event entails players sending screenshots of their in-game characters dressed in a particular theme. The FFXIV management team and Vogue Japan will then go through the entries, and select various winning entries. They will then introduce the winning entries at the Vogue Japan corner of “A Decade's Journey” in Isetan Shinjuku on September 28, 2023. Some of the winning entries will also be displayed on Vogue Japan's official website.

To join the event, players must take a screenshot of their in-game character following the theme “Future Adventures” or “A Future Adventure”. The entries must meet the following requirements:

The screenshot must show the character from head to toe Players can use the game's Group Pose (GPose) feature to take a screenshot.

Players can only use in-game features (Players cannot use image processing on their entries)

When using the game's Group Pose feature, only use the Standard Frame expression

The image must be vertical (portrait) and must have the dimensions 1080 x 1920 (PNG or JPG) Players can submit multiple times, but must only submit one screenshot per entry File size must be 3MB or less Using the GPose feature, players can rotate the camera to 50 or 150 to take a vertical photo of their character. They can then rotate that image by 90 degrees to correct its orientation for submission.



Additionally, players must also refrain from taking screenshots of more than one person. Players must also be above 18 years of age. Otherwise, they will need the consent of a parent or guardian before joining the contest. The player must also have an active FFXIV Service Account with days remaining at the time of application. The application period started on August 18, 2023, and will end on September 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM JST / 7:59 AM PDT.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To submit an entry, players must head on over to the collaboration page (this page is in Japanese). They must then provide the following information:

Character Name

Home world name

URL of the character's Lodestone “My Character” page Example: https://jp.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/character/000000/

Nickname

Appeal comment Players have 50 characters to describe the appeal of their character Unknown if only Japanese is accepted



It's important to note that players should not include their real name, address, or other personal information when applying for this event. The only exception is if the player uses their real name in the Nickname section. The information provided will be treated as a nickname instead of personal information.

Additional information regarding what players can or can't put can be found at the bottom of the official announcement page (the page is in Japanese). To sum it up, however, it basically states that players should follow the criteria and theme, and it must not infringe on “the intellectual property rights, honor, trust, privacy, etc. of Square Enix, other members, or other third parties.” They must also not be “offensive to public order and morals.”

That's all the information we have about the FFXIV and Vogue Japan collaboration event, what it entails, and how you can join. Again, the application period has already started and will run until September 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM JST / 7:59 AM PDT. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.