Players can now buy the 2.0 version of the Immerse Gamepack for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), with a free trial and a limited-time sale.

With the release of Patch 6.4 comes the 2.0 update to the Immerse Gamepack. This was a collaboration between the game's Sound team and Embody, the world leader in Personalized Spatial Audio technology. To celebrate the update, players can purchase the Immerse Gamepack FFXIV Edition at 30% off. That is, players can get the service at just $13.99 (from $19.99). This sale started on May 23, 2023, and will last until Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6:59 PM PDT.

Additionally, players can try the feature out through the extended free trial. Previously, players could only enjoy the improved audio for fourteen days. Now, this free trial now lasts for a whole thirty days. This should be enough for players to see if they want to buy the feature or not.

The previous version of the Immerse Gamepack boasted the following features:

Play FINAL FANTASY XIV in 3D Spatial Audio, not just surround sound

Designed in collaboration with the FINAL FANTASY XIV sound team

Enhanced clarity and separation of in-game SFX

Accurately hear sounds above and behind your character

Compatible with all headsets

Supports sample rates up to 384kHz

After the 2.0 update, they added the following features:

Smoother directional sound transitions

Clearer environmental sounds

Updated HRTF creation process

Device Management

Players only have to pay once to enjoy the upgraded sound.

That's all the information we have. Again, the sale will last until June 21, 2023.

