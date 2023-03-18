Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Square Enix recently announced the date for the upcoming Letter from the Producer Live 76 for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), which includes news about Patch 6.4 and more.

The date of the next #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE has been announced! 📺 https://t.co/thRuAxqKYk 📅 Mar. 31 at 4:00 a.m. (PDT) / 11:00 (GMT) / 22:00 (AEDT) We'll be taking a first look at what's to come in Patch 6.4, so be sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/bCjj4fG93g — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 17, 2023

The announcement, which was also posted on their Twitter account, included the dates for the upcoming livestream. The FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE, or Live Letter as players of the game call it, will happen on March 31, 2023, at 4:00 AM PDT. These live letters usually last upwards of three hours, so make sure to reserve ample time to watch the whole stream. Players can watch the stream on YouTube, Niconico Live, and Twitch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the contents of this live stream, we will be getting our first look at FFXIV’s Patch 6.4. We don’t know yet exactly what we will see. However, we can expect to see previews for the upcoming Main Scenario Quests or MSQ. This will probably include dungeons or trial previews as well. We might even see a teaser trailer for the patch. Stay tuned, as we will be writing about the contents of the Live Letter once it airs.

Other than Patch 6.4, they will also be covering Miscellaneous updates. This could include some job balancing, bug fixes, and more. While not as exciting as news about the upcoming patch, it is just as important.

You can check out our article about the previous Live Letter to have an idea of what could be covered in the upcoming one. You can also read it if you’re just now catching up to Endwalker. Otherwise, you can check out our latest gaming articles for the latest in gaming news from us.