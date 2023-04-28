Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

To complete the news for Patch 6.4 from the previous live letter, Square Enix recently announced the date for the upcoming Letter from the Producer Live 77 for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV).

Sat upon a dark throne, an ominous presence looms. What trials await us in #FFXIV Patch 6.4? Visit the special site ➡️ https://t.co/5xPX2UlhOP pic.twitter.com/x9lLE0wIfg — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 25, 2023

The announcement included the dates for the upcoming livestream. The FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE, or Live Letter as game players call it, will happen on May 12, 2023, at 4:00 AM PDT. These live letters usually last upwards of three hours, so make sure to reserve ample time to watch the whole stream. Players can watch the stream on YouTube, Niconico Live, and Twitch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the contents of Live Letter 77, we will receive the second half of the information about the contents of the upcoming Patch 6.4 for FFXIV. During the last Live Letter, we received news about the upcoming Main Scenario Quests, as well as the new Dungeons and Trials. Not only that, but we also received news about the continuation of various side quests, including Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, Further Manderville Weapons, and the Splendorous tools. We also got a glimpse of the new Unreal Trial, Pandæmonium raids, Variant and Criterion Dungeons, and more.

There were also various other updates for Ocean FIshing and the Island Sanctuary, as well as various Miscellaneous updates. This includes the introduction of a new Tomestone, the Allagan Tomestones of Comedy. We can expect to see more Miscellaneous updates in the upcoming Live Letter.

You can check out our article about the previous Live Letter to know what could be covered in the upcoming one. You can also read it if you’re just now catching up to Endwalker. Otherwise, you can check out our latest gaming articles for the latest gaming news from us.