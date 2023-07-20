The FIBA World Cup will be taking place at the end of August into the beginning of September, and Team USA is gearing up for a run at the gold medal. In terms of Team USA training camp, a bunch of rising NBA stars are joining for the summer session, including guys like Chet Holmgren and Cade Cunningham, reports The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Shams Charania.

“Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings are among the group of rising American stars that will join Team USA for training camp in Las Vegas next month.”

These young guys will get the chance to battle it out against the NBA's best at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus in August. While Chet Holmgren and Cade Cunningham won't be on the official roster, there is still a chance they could suit up for the FIBA World Cup.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Holmgren, Williams and Cunningham will be part of the U.S. Select Team, and as a part of that, they will not only practice against the American 12 picked to represent the U.S. at the World Cup but are eligible to travel with the team to the Philippines and serve as replacements if anyone is injured before the start of the Cup.”

Stay tuned for the official announcement of the U.S. Select Team and who will be joining Team USA for training camp. Expect some big names to get the call in building a championship caliber Team USA.