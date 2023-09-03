Dennis Schroder of Team Germany has been one of the best players in the FIBA World Cup, averaging nearly 20 points a game as the point guard and leader of Germany's national basketball team which has gone undefeated in group play. But early on in the first quarter of a game against Slovenia, Dennis Schroder got into it with Daniel Theis, which spilled over into an argument with Team Germany head coach Gordon Herbert.

FULL Audio Of The Dennis Schroder Heated Exchange With His Germany Head Coach👀: Coach: “F*ck.. sit down! You don’t tell me what to do” Schroder: “Coach, chill out… You’re not gonna touch me like that” pic.twitter.com/5WX4S00qf5 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) September 3, 2023

Team Germany would go on to cruise to an easy 100-71 victory over Slovenia, but the attention postgame was on the fiery huddle interaction, as Dennis Schroder explained to BasketNews.

“I mean, basketball is an emotional sport,” Schroder told BasketNews. “It's a game of runs, and you gotta stay cool. Me and Daniel (Theis) go way back, I have known him since I was 12 or 13. We had those kinds of moments when we were young as well, but it always helped us to elevate our game.”

“That's what happened today. We got into it, and I told him, ‘Listen, that's what you gotta do, and you can tell me the same thing.' Of course, he's going to be pissed a little bit. It will itch a little bit, but he will give his all. I think that's what happened. He helped us big time defensively and offensively, and we won against one of the best teams in the World Cup,” Schroder said.

When asked about the huddle altercation with Dennis Schroder, Team Germany head coach Gordon Herbert downplayed the situation, via BasketNews.

“I subbed him out,” Herbert replied how he dealt with the situation. “I subbed Daniel and Dennis out.”

When asked if there would be further consequences or conversations, Herbert replied, “It will be handled internally.”

Team Germany will take on Latvia in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with a potential semifinal matchup of the winner of USA/Italy waiting in the wings.