Germany is on to the FIBA World Cup semi-finals! Team Germany is moving on after defeating Latvia in the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, the team won in spite of their star player turning in one of the worst performances in the entire tournament.

Before the quarterfinals, Dennis Schroder was excellent for Germany during the FIBA World Cup. He was shooting the lights out was easily the best players for the team. However, against Latvia, Schroder was awful in all senses of the word. He shot an atrocious 4-for-26 from the field, including a 0-8 from deep.

After the game, Schroder admitted that this was probably the worst game that he's ever played in his career. However, they're still in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup, so everything's fine for now.

"That's probably the worst game I’ve ever played in my career but we're still in the Semifinals." Dennis Schroder on his 4-of-26 FG, 4 TO game vs. Latvia in the #FIBAWC Quarterfinals 😅 (via @OneSportsPHL /IG) pic.twitter.com/bwgqBYmRdj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

Shooting 4-for-26 in any context is completely unacceptable. Shooting that way in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup? That's almost a crime to basketball. Thankfully for Germany, other players were there to pick up the slack with Schroder struggling. Magic forward Franz Wagner stepped in with 16 huge points off the bench to help the Germans stave off the Latvian assault.

Germany will now face off against Team USA in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup. On the other hand of the bracket, Serbia is awaiting the winner of the Canada vs. Slovenia game. If the Germans want to advance to the Finals, they need to hope that Schroder's awful night is just a one-off bad game, and not an indication of things to come.