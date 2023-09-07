With the 2023 FIBA World Cup down to the semifinals, the remaining teams vying for a gold medal are the United States, Canada, Germany and Serbia. The United States and Germany will face off in one semifinal game while Canada and Serbia will face off in the other. Canada's run to the semifinals saw them knock off Luka Doncic and Slovenia behind a phenomenal performance from Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But it's been key contributions from Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks that has helped power Canada during the FIBA World Cup. Following Canada's win against Slovenia, Brooks received strong praise from national team head coach Jordi Fernandez.

"It was a defensive clinic, leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court, and if you don't think that way, then you don't like basketball." Canada coach Jordi Fernandez Torres on Dillon Brooks' play vs. Slovenia. (via @OneSportsPHL)pic.twitter.com/KBHCkmsSjc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He has to be better, we need him on the court. He cannot get disqualified,” Fernandez said. “We have to have better composure as a team. After that, I think he's the best defender with Lu Dort, the best perimeter defender in this competition. So I think today was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring fullcourt. And if you don't think that way, then you don't like basketball.”

Dillon Brooks was ejected during Canada's win against Slovenia along with Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter. Brooks' ejection came after he taunted Slovenia. He often drew the tough defensive assignment of trying to guard Doncic. Doncic scored 26 points but shot only 40 percent from the field and 4-14 (28.6 percent) from the three-point line.

Dillon Brooks will bring his often brash and tough defensive style to the Rockets which is sure to hype up their fans ahead of the 2023-24 season.