Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki couldn’t hide his excitement to see Luka Doncic live and in action for Slovenia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

After the FIBA World Cup draw on Saturday that saw Germany and Slovenia end up in groups that will play in Okinawa, Nowitzki–who was in attendance in the draw as member of the Central Board and Chair of the FIBA Players’ Commission–expressed his delight that Doncic will be in Japan to start off the competition. He noted that he will surely be there to watch and cheer for his former Mavs teammate.

“Well, you know, I saw Luka’s also in Japan, so I’m going to see [him] when I go to [the] group [stages] to see Germany play. I’m going to see Luka for sure. He was obviously playing for the Mavericks and one of my favorite players, and so [I] can’t wait to see him and of course so many stars,” Nowitzki said, courtesy of FIBA.

Germany ended up in Group E along with Finland, Australia and Japan. Meanwhile, Slovenia is in Group F along with Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela. As mentioned, both teams will play in Okinawa in the group stages. Japan is one of the co-hosts of the event along with Indonesia and the Philippines.

It won’t be the first time that Dirk Nowitzki will be watching Luka Doncic play for Slovenia, though, as the Mavs icon has shown his support for his ex-teammate during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers last year.

Fans will surely want to keep an eye on the interaction between the two, though, especially since they love trolling each other.