Jordan Clarkson is suiting up for Team Philippines in the FIBA World Cup, and it is clear how much representing his home country means to him. Clarkson fouled out in the Philippines opening game loss to the Dominican Republic, and he was moved to tears in the process, via Bleacher Report.

Jordan Clarkson was emotional after fouling out in the Philippines’ loss to Dominican Republic 😢 (via @FIBAWC)pic.twitter.com/yeox90cmF4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2023

Getting emotional because he wasn't able to help his team close out a win just shows how much this game meant to Clarkson. Of course, there are still two games left for the Philippines in group play for a chance to move on to the next round, but basketball fans have to feel for Clarkson with how much he wanted to win this game.

Clarkson played well, but ultimately the Philippines weren't strong enough to overcome Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic. Clarkson and Towns were the two best players on the court in this contest, and the two did very well in representing their home countries to start the tournament.

The FIBA World Cup in general should be highly competitive and full of emotional moments with how many great players are in the field this year. A record 55 active NBA players are participating in the tournament, which should make for potentially the most competitive FIBA World Cup ever.

Tune in on Saturday to see Team USA open up their FIBA World Cup run against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines will get a chance at redemption in their second game of pool play against Angola on Sunday in Manila.