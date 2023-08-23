There will be a huge burden on former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson's shoulders as he leads the way for the host country Philippines during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In fact, the task ahead may be too tall for the now-Utah Jazz guard to take on, so he may need to channel his inner Kobe Bryant just to lift the hosts towards their goal of at least making the knockout stages.

With that said, Clarkson has an indelible reminder of the late Lakers great tattooed around his knee/thigh area, honoring the Black Mamba entering the FIBA World Cup — on Bryant's birthday no less.

Per the official FIBA page, via ClutchPoints Twitter:

“It meant a lot, you know, being around [Kobe Bryant] my earlier years. Definitely my GOAT. A guy that I learned a lot from, and he taught me so much. He means a lot to my career and, you know, the game of basketball. Period,” Clarkson said.

Jordan Clarkson remembers Kobe Bryant in his tattoo 🎨 (via @FIBA)pic.twitter.com/LqhduQguFW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Not too many NBA players have had the privilege of playing alongside arguably the greatest Lakers player of all time in Kobe Bryant. But evidently, one of the rare current players that have done so, Jordan Clarkson, has taken everything he has learned from the Mamba to heart.

But beyond that, he will have to lock in like Bryant did in the mid-2000s, taking on an incredibly heavy offensive burden for a Philippines team that will find it difficult to get out of the group stage. They will be facing the Dominican Republic, a team that will boast the services of Karl-Anthony Towns, Italy, a sharpshooting team headed by NBA veterans Nicolo Melli and Simone Fontecchio, and Angola, a team that will be reinforced by Bruno Fernando, the current Atlanta Hawks big man.

Jordan Clarkson may have his work cut out for him, but like Kobe Bryant, he'll never be the kind of player who shies away from a tough battle. And who knows, perhaps the hosts can shock the world and reach heights they have never sniffed in the past. As the Philippines national team's mantra can attest to, you can never underestimate a team that pours its heart out on the floor.