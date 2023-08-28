When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and his Jordan national team were down to New Zealand 85-81 with just over 15 seconds left in their FIBA World Cup game, the former NBA player hit a miraculous four-point shot to force overtime, which reminded the crowd in the Philippines of one player: Kobe Bryant.

Hollis-Jefferson made the incredible play in the Jordan’s Group Stage game against New Zealand. The wild shot was part of a 39-point night for the star, and the crowd responded with chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” in remembrance of the late Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA superstar.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson = MAMBA MENTALITY And-one three to force overtime for Jordan 🙌pic.twitter.com/6g05FMh1Ga — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

After the game, a reporter asked Hollis-Jefferson what it meant to hear the Kobe Bryant chants from the crowd.

“It means a lot, it's an honor. There's definitely only one Kobe, for sure. But to feel that love and energy down the stretch and to hit those big shots, God was with me, and Kobe was with me, for sure,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

"It's an honor. There was only one Kobe, but to feel that love & that energy coming down the stretch, hitting those big shots, God was with me & Kobe was with me, for sure." Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on the Kobe Bryant comparisons. (via @BasketNews_com)pic.twitter.com/ah1f9oDlLw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Unfortunately for Hollis-Jefferson and his Jordan teammates New Zealand took control of the game in the extra period and won 95-87. Still, it was a magical night for the 28-year-old wing who is playing in the last country he played in professionally.

The Pennsylvania-born and raised basketball player went to Arizona, and the Brooklyn Nets picked him at No. 23 in the 2015 NBA Draft. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played in six NBA seasons for the Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Since leaving the league in 2021, he’s played abroad in Turkey, Puerto Rico, and most recently in the Philippines, where the 2023 FIBA World Cup is taking place.

In July 2023, Hollis-Jefferson became a naturalized member of the Jordan national team for the World Cup.