When Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and his Jordan national team were down to New Zealand 85-81 with just over 15 seconds left in their FIBA World Cup game, the former NBA player hit a miraculous four-point shot to force overtime, which reminded the crowd in the Philippines of one player: Kobe Bryant.

Hollis-Jefferson made the incredible play in the Jordan’s Group Stage game against New Zealand. The wild shot was part of a 39-point night for the star, and the crowd responded with chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” in remembrance of the late Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA superstar.

After the game, a reporter asked Hollis-Jefferson what it meant to hear the Kobe Bryant chants from the crowd.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

“It means a lot, it's an honor. There's definitely only one Kobe, for sure. But to feel that love and energy down the stretch and to hit those big shots, God was with me, and Kobe was with me, for sure,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

RECOMMENDED
Rondae-Hollis-Jefferson, FIBA World Cup, Lakers, Kobe Bryant

‘Kobe was with me’: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson speaks up amid Black Mamba comparisons amid FIBA World Cup

Rexwell Villas ·

Lakers, Celtics, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce

Celtics’ Paul Pierce reminds haters how Kobe Bryant studied him late in his career

Jay Postrado ·

Lakers, Warriors, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Vanessa Bryant

Warriors’ Chris Paul shares wholesome moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka

Jackson Stone ·

Unfortunately for Hollis-Jefferson and his Jordan teammates New Zealand took control of the game in the extra period and won 95-87. Still, it was a magical night for the 28-year-old wing who is playing in the last country he played in professionally.

The Pennsylvania-born and raised basketball player went to Arizona, and the Brooklyn Nets picked him at No. 23 in the 2015 NBA Draft. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played in six NBA seasons for the Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Since leaving the league in 2021, he’s played abroad in Turkey, Puerto Rico, and most recently in the Philippines, where the 2023 FIBA World Cup is taking place.

In July 2023, Hollis-Jefferson became a naturalized member of the Jordan national team for the World Cup.