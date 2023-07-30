Amid the Saudi Pro League‘s lavish spending on high-profile players, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag remains unfazed, confident that the Premier League's allure will continue to attract top talent, reported by goal.com. Ten Hag dismissed concerns that the extravagant transfers in Saudi Arabia would threaten the status of the English top flight.

While the Saudi Pro League has recently made waves with eye-catching signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr and a world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe from Al Hilal, Ten Hag believes the Premier League's appeal to big players will not waver. The Dutch manager expressed his views to reporters, stating, “I don't see it at this moment as a problem for the Premier League because the Premier League is the league where the big players want to play.”

Ten Hag acknowledged that the Saudi Pro League's financial influence might have an effect within Europe, attracting players with substantial monetary offers. However, he clarified that this is not a direct competition with leagues like the Premier League or Major League Soccer in America.

Despite the allure of the Saudi Pro League, the Premier League's status as one of the top footballing leagues remains unshaken. Players continue to gravitate towards the English top flight due to its competitiveness, global exposure, and rich footballing history.

As the transfer window progresses, the Saudi Pro League continues to make significant strides in strengthening its clubs. Recently, Al-Nassr has been in the spotlight for potentially signing former Liverpool star Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, further showcasing the league's ambitions.

While the Saudi Pro League's spending spree has raised eyebrows, Erik ten Hag's unwavering confidence in the Premier League's attractiveness to top players reassures fans and clubs alike that the English top flight will maintain its status as one of the most sought-after destinations for football's elite talents.