FIFA announced on Friday that the United States will host the first new and expanded Club World Cup in June 2025. The competition will expand from eight clubs to 32 with the final eight-team edition of the tournament taking place in December 2023.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global.”

Among the 12 clubs that have already qualified are English powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea, Spanish giants Real Madrid and two-time MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders. The U.S. is expected to get another team in the competition as the host nation.

With the announcement, the U.S. is now set to host a major international competition for three straight years. The country will host the majority of games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mexico and Canada hosting as well. The 2024 Copa America will also take place in the U.S. after the country hosted the competition in 2016.

The popularity of football in the United States has grown exponentially over the last decade. With the soon-to-be arrival of Lionel Messi and a crop of international competitions coming to the U.S., the sport may end up being called soccer sooner or later.