Pep Guardiola, the manager of newly crowned Champions League winners Manchester City (Man City), has called upon UEFA and FIFA to reevaluate the scheduling of international matches and domestic leagues.
The team won after a grueling 90 minutes, but it came at a price. “I don’t have any energy to think about next season, it’s impossible,” Guardiola said. “We need a break, it’s too long.”
Guardiola's plea comes as his team prepares to celebrate their historic triumph and embark on international duties, emphasizing the strain the packed calendar places on players.
Following their recent Champions League victory over Inter Milan, Guardiola highlighted the challenges faced by footballers who are required to transition quickly from club competitions to international commitments. Expressing concern, he stated, “Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It's too much.”
The Man City manager stressed the need for sufficient rest and recovery for players, asserting that the current demands placed on them are excessive. Key pieces such as Kevin De Bruyne were vulnerable to wear and tear, evidenced by Bruyne's early exit due to injury. He urged the governing bodies to consider adjusting the scheduling to strike a better balance between club and international football, with the aim of safeguarding the well-being of the players.
While reveling in their remarkable achievement, Pep Guardiola revealed the team's plans for celebration and way to de-load after the match. “We're going to celebrate in the hotel with family and friends,” he disclosed. Furthermore, he announced that Man City will hold a parade in Manchester on Monday, allowing fans to join in commemorating the club's historic treble.
Guardiola reiterated the arduous nature of winning the Champions League and emphasized the exceptional difficulty in securing the treble. This latest success solidifies his reputation as one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport.
As the celebrations commence, Pep Guardiola's comments serve as a reminder of the physical and mental toll imposed by the congested football calendar, not just for Man City, but for all clubs. The plea for adjustments in scheduling reflects the desire to maintain the players' welfare and optimize their performances for both club and country.
It remains to be seen whether UEFA and FIFA will address these concerns and take measures to alleviate the strain on players in future seasons.