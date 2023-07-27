The USA Women's National Team could not bag all three points against the Netherlands. However, the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage game still placed fans under their seat. A lot of emotions came from USWNT leaders Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, and Megan Rapinoe. Those feelings got a little more intense due to the heroics of Lindsey Horan.

A lot of the USWNT faithful were shaken up after the team had seemingly gone up two to nothing against the Netherlands. Although, the joy was quickly sucked out when Alex Morgan's goal was ruled offside. Morgan was quick to show her disappointment about the outcome but retained her unwavering spirit, via Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports.

“We didn't get what we wanted, which was 3 points, at the end of the day. I think it's just an important piece to this journey that both the veterans and new players kinda needed,” they said.

Alex Morgan also added how the team was dealing with the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match draw.

“I think we were unlucky not to get a second goal. I think we had many opportunities, so many corners, crosses, chances cleared off the line, last-ditch defending by them. So credit to them. But I think the fact that this team fought back is a little bit of that mentality that we needed,” they unveiled.

Even the hero of the nation, Lindsey Horan, had to give credit to the Netherlands after their draw.

“To come from a goal down, and have that momentum shift in the second half, was incredible. No one was happy with our first-half performance, letting them have the ball a little too much. But we changed things. And I'm proud of our team and how we responded,” Horan said.

Will the USWNT regain the top spot in their group?