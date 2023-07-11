The US Women’s National Team is now just days away from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Before the world’s biggest soccer tournament kicks off, though, the USWNT beat Wales in their final tune-up, and star striker Alex Morgan had a strong message for the US fans before the World Cup.

The USWNT beat Wales 2-0 on the strength of two Trinity Rodman goals at PayPal Park in San Jose before heading halfway around the world for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After the match, Morgan took to social media to thank the fans and deliver an all-business, five-word message to American supporters.

“Thank you, thank you to the sold out crowd that sent us off in San Jose!” Morgan Tweeted. “Time to get to work.”

Thank you, thank you to the sold out crowd that sent us off in San Jose! Time to get to work🫡 pic.twitter.com/HyzRXdeDFt — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That work for Morgan and the USWNT starts on Friday, July 21, as the team opens its 2023 World Cup vs. Vietnam (9:00 pm ET). The team will then play two more group stage games vs. the Netherlands (July 26, 9:00 pm ET) and Portugal (August 1, 3:00 am ET).

After that, the USWNT will almost certainly enter the knockout round where they will try to make history with their third Women’s World Cup win in a row.

This year’s squad is a mix of veterans and youngsters that will help close the book on a golden generation and begin the next chapter of US Women's National Team soccer.

Established stars like Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, and Alyssa Naeher will join Alex Morgan on the team, as will the next generation of 23-and-under starlets like Rodman, Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, and 18-year-old phenom, Alyssa Thompson.