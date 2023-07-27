The FIFA Women's World Cup is well underway. A lot of upsets and shocking debuts have already transpired despite it just being the group stages of the competition. Most nations are fighting for better seeding to top their respective group rivals such that they make it through the elimination stages. All eyes have been on the Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe-led USWNT as they faced the Netherlands. Although, the match got a little heated after a sketchy tackle that most US fans did not like. All of these came to a sweet conclusion when Lindsey Horan got her revenge.

The match seemed helpless for the USWNT. They were lagging behind all throughout the match. Even, Sophia Smith and Megan Rapinoe could not help the team in this tough FIFA Women's World Cup matchup. A sketchy tackle from the Netherlands added more insult to injury. It came from Lindsey Horan's Lyon teammate Danielle van de Donk but the American knew that she could not let it slide.

The USWNT came through with a sharp equalizer. Fans went nuts as the US was not going to lose against the Dutch team in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

It even caught the attention of Ric Bucher.

“Sweetest revenge for a sketch tackle,” he said.

Sweetest revenge for a sketch tackle #USWNT — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) July 27, 2023

David Aldridge also weighed in on the draw situation.

“That's how you shut somebody up!” the legendary sportscaster wrote.

That's how you shut somebody up! #FIFAWWC — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 27, 2023

A fan was more than impressed with the revenge goal.

That’s some upper-level gamesmanship by Horan. Gets legs taken out on hard foul by Dutch defender. Comes back in a minute later and ties game on a header off corner kick. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) July 27, 2023

The team may not have arrived at their desired outcome due to Alex Morgan's goal being ruled offside. However, there are still a lot of games to be played in the FIFA Women's World Cup for them to reclaim the trophy.