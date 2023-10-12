New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has expressed his hope that he doesn't have to face Lionel Messi when Argentina takes on Paraguay in the latest round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Coronel had already encountered Messi earlier in the MLS season when New York Red Bulls faced Inter Miami in August. The Argentine superstar, who currently plays for Inter Miami, managed to score against Coronel during that match.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Coronel, wary of Messi's talent, stated, “Playing in Argentina, against the best national team in the world right now, is never going to be easy. I already played against Messi, so I hope he doesn’t play this game!” He acknowledged the challenge of facing the strong Argentine side but remained optimistic about his team's performance.

Argentina has had a strong start to their World Cup qualification campaign, securing back-to-back wins and sharing the top spot in the CONMEBOL table with arch-rivals Brazil. In contrast, Paraguay has struggled, accumulating only one point so far in the qualifiers. Despite the potential absence of Messi, Coronel acknowledged the presence of other talented players in the Argentine squad and emphasized the importance of his team aiming for a positive result.

What's next for Lionel Messi in the World Cup qualifications?

The uncertainty surrounding Messi's participation adds an element of unpredictability to the upcoming match, making it an intriguing contest for fans and players alike. The encounter between Argentina and Paraguay promises an exciting battle on the field as both teams vie for crucial points in their quest for World Cup qualification.