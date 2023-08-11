Salma Paralluelo's sensational game-winning goal for Spain in extra time of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday brought back memories of Andres Iniesta.

Paraluello scored the deciding goal in the 111th minute of Spain's exciting 2-1 over the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand on August 10. It was the second-latest game-winning World Cup goal by a Spanish player.

Iniesta, an FC Barcelona legend, scored in the 116th minute of Spain's 1-0 victory in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final 13 years earlier. Ironically, Iniesta's game-winner came at the expense of the Netherlands, per ESPN Stats & Info. In another ironic twist, Paraluello and Iniesta share FC Barcelona roots.

Salma Paraluello propels Spain to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals

Spain's 2-1 win propelled the La Roja to their first-ever semifinals appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup. The match was a scoreless draw for the first 80 minutes. Mariona Caldentey drew first blood for Spain with a penalty kick in the 81st minute.The Netherlands' Stefanie Van der Gragt redeemed herself for the earlier penalty by scoring the equalizer ten minute later.

Salma Paraluello eluded a Dutch defender at the top of the penalty area deep into extra time. Paraluello then unleashed a left-footed kick that was beyond the reach of Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar. The former's kick banged off the right goal post and into the net.

Paraluello pumped her fist and screamed in delight as her La Roja teammates mobbed her on the pitch. Spain will go against the winner of the Japan-Sweden quarterfinals match. If Japan prevails, they will set up a rematch with Spain. The Japanese beat the Spanish 4-0 in their FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match on August 1.

As for the Dutch, they gained a bit of consolation after they advanced further than the USWNT for the first time in the tournament's history.