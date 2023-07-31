The Spain Women’s national team didn’t end the group stage of the 2023 FIFA World Cup the way they wanted. After beating Costa Rica and Zambia 8-0 on aggregate, Spain got a taste of their own medicine on Monday, losing to Japan 4-0. And after that result, Spanish star Aitana Bonmatí was, in her words, “pissed off.”

Japan, the No. 11 team in the world, according to the FIFA world rankings, hammered the No. 5-ranked Spain in the teams’ final Group C match of the 2023 Women's World Cup. After the match, Aitana Bonmatí, whole plays for Barcelona professionally, vented her frustration to reporters.

“[The team is] pissed off, I am really pissed off. A 4-0 hurts. I don't think I have had time to really think about this defeat. I am not a player who is used to losing like this,” Bonmatí fumed after the match. “I am lucky to win a lot of games and I am not used to it at all, but these things make you stronger, help you reflect, and go out in the next game with renewed energy.”

Bonmatí and her Spanish teammates will still move on to the knockout rounds, and the loss to Japan may be a blessing in disguise. Spain will now take on the winner of Group A, Switzerland in the Round of 16, while Japan will play the runners-up, Norway.

Despite finishing second in their group, Norway is the higher-ranked team at No. 12 in the world, while the Swiss are No. 20.

Both teams will play next on Saturday, August 5, with Switzerland vs. Spain kicking off at 5 PM local and 1 AM ET and Japan vs. Norway starting at 8 PM local and 4 AM ET.