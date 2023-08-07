Zecira Musovic and Sweden have ended the USWNT's dominance in the FIFA Women's World Cup in stunning fashion.

The Swedes beat the Americans with a stunning 5-4 penalty shootout on Sunday to advance to the next round. Musovic dropped a five-word reaction on her Instagram account in the aftermath of the historic victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zećira Mušović (@zeciramusovic)

Although USWNT were the aggressors with 22 shots on goal (the Swedes had just nine), Zecira Musovic's 11 saves kept Sweden in the game.

Zecira Musovic and Sweden end USWNT's dominance in the FIFA World Cup by a whisker

It seemed the Americans were on the verge of advancing when they gained the upper hand in the shootout. Despite having two early misses, the Swedes connected on two ensuing penalty shootout kicks to turn the tide in their favor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kelly O'Hara's miss set up the deciding kick for Sweden's Lina Hurtig. Although USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher deflected Hurtig's kick, the ball bounced up and eventually crossed the goal line. After referee Stephanie Frappart confirmed it was a good goal, the jubilant Swedes ran across the pitch and went on a dog pile in the sideline.

In sharp contrast, a dejected Naeher and the rest of her USWNT teammates saw their title run in the FIFA World Cup end. Worse, they finished below third place for the first time in their storied history.

Not only that, but it was also Megan Rapinoe's final appearance with USWNT. Rapinoe will retire after the 2023 NWSL season.

On the other hand, Sweden aims to improve on its third place finish in France four years ago. Zecira Musovic's squad will square off against Japan in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

It should be an exciting match from the opening whistle.