A fight that occurred after an HBCU football game featuring Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M led to suspensions and fines from the SWAC, per a statement by the conference. The incident occurred on November 9th after the Panthers's shocking 31-12 win over Florida A&M on Saturday

On Sunday, Florida A&M Athletics Department released a statement about the incident, saying, “We are aware of an altercation that took place Saturday, November 9, after the football game at Prairie View A&M University. We are reviewing with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and will address any actions that may need to be taken. Florida A&M University upholds the standards of good sportsmanship and collegiality.”

Prairie View A&M's athletic director Anton Goff also addressed the incident, saying, “Sportsmanship is a cornerstone of our program,” Goff stated, adding that the university respects the SWAC’s decision and remains committed to fostering respect and accountability within its team. FAMU’s Athletic Director Angela Suggs echoed a similar sentiment, noting that Florida A&M upholds standards of sportsmanship and is working closely with SWAC to address the matter.”

The SWAC ultimately announced suspensions for the players involved and institutional fines for both Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M.

“After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct,” the statement released by the SWAC office read. “Two student-athletes (one from Florida A&M and one from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for the next scheduled contest for both schools for their respective involvement in the altercation. Additionally, in accordance with league bylaws and sports regulations, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Florida A&M in the amount $25,000.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $25,000.00.

The statement contained, “The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.”

As the season winds down, both Prairie View and Flordia A&M look to finish strong. Rattler faithful await an update on the condition of starting quarterback Daniel Richardson, who suffered an injury early in the game. Meanwhile, the Panthers looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.