Florida A&M's starting quarterback Daniel Richardson suffered an injury that left him out for the game in the team's 31-12 loss to Prairie View A&M in a SWAC Championship rematch.

Richardson was concussed after being sacked by Prarie View A&M defensive end Davier Farrow and remained out for the duration of the game. Backup quarterback Junior Muratovic stepped into the game in the hopes of maintaining the productivity that the former FAU standout showed throughout the season.

Muratovic did show flashes of brilliance, finishing the game throwing for 150 yards and one touchdown on 16/29 passing. But, he made some catastrophic errors that further led to the unfavorable outcome of the game. He threw two costly interceptions with one being a pick-six returned by Panthers DB Freddie Byrd III.

In a quote obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Colzie talked about losing Richardson and having to pay Muratovic in the tough loss.

“A little bit of a different setting for us having to use our backup. I’m pretty sure it’s a different football game if we have our quarterback playing. But he wasn’t able to finish. It made it a tough outing for us the rest of the football game.”

Richardson has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football. Heading into the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State, Daniel Richardson was named as Florida A&M's starting quarterback and immediately secured his spot for the defending Celebration Bowl champions. He led the Rattlers to comeback wins over both Norfolk State and South Carolina State, showcasing his throwing accuracy and ability to make plays.

Richardson's play helped Florida A&M become ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll before their loss to Jackson State. But, the injury can prove to be a wrench in their plans as they look to continue to maintain their winning momentum should Jackson State lose a couple of games and drop their spot as the leaders in the SWAC East.

Flordia A&M plays Mississippi Valley next Saturday before their huge rivalry matchup against Bethune-Cookman on November 23rd.