The Nebraska football season — and the Matt Rhule era — is not off to the start Cornhuskers' fans were hoping for. The team is 2-3 after Week 5, and the Nebraska offense has been far from inspiring. Out of 133 FBS teams, the Cornhusker are 127th in passing yards and tied for 122nd in scoring. Rhule called upon his team's most talented players to right the ship at a press conference Monday.

” We have some really good players that are going to play in the National Football League. They need to show up,” Rhule said, according to Adam Krueger. “And that's not me calling anybody out. That's me giving them confidence that I believe they can do it. There's a big difference.”

“We have guys that I believe on our team can absolutely wreck a game, and I want to see them wreck the game.”

Matt Rhule went on to state Nebraska's blowout loss to Michigan was largely due to missed assignments and guys playing below the level they are capable of. He believes Nebraska football is a better team than what they played on Saturday.

The other point Rhule was clear to make was that Nebraska is a defensive football team. He needs his defense to understand that identity in order to turn the team around. Rhule doesn't want to try to throw the ball all over the field in a spread offense. He wants his defense to step up and lead the team rather than playing scared to make mistakes.

Despite a change at quarterback after an 0-2 start, the Nebraska offense doesn't appear to be turning around. It might look a little better with Heinrich Haarberg in the backfield, than it did with Jeff Sims, but the production is pretty much the same. Sims completed 58.8% of his throws for an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. Haarberg is completing 52.8% for 6.6 yards per attempt. The only improvement is in turnovers, with Haarberg throwing one interception to Sims' four…