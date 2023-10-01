Michigan football QB JJ McCarthy has ascended up Heisman charts in recent weeks despite not playing a ranked opponent yet. While coach Jim Harbaugh thinks highly of Michigan's last opponent Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights still weren't ranked.

Saturday's game on the road against Nebraska football gave McCarthy a chance to show he could play up to his potential in a hostile environment.

The highlight of the day was McCarthy's insane TD pass to Roman Wilson that reminded many of Elite Manning's famous throw to David Tyree for the New York Giants against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Before the game Harbaugh spoke about Donovan Edwards' lack of carries and production in the Michigan football backfield.

The Wolverines have put the ball in McCarthy's hands often this season in a quest to prepare him for a potential college football playoff trip. Michigan has made the playoff two straight years. Last year, McCarthy's inexperience showed on the big stage as he turned the ball over in a key spot for Michigan vs. TCU.

Harbaugh said during the postgame press conference that McCarthy is a key cog for the Michigan football team.

“J.J., he makes it go,” said Harbaugh according to SI.com. “Probably one of his best games. The third-down conversions, the degree of difficulty on the throws. These aren't bubbles, these aren't even go-routes. That ball is in the air 30, 35, 40 yards. It's on a rope and it's right into a precise window, the right target. Put in front of the number right where the receiver can catch it.

“Continued to do it with his legs and had a really nice touchdown on a scramble today. Picked up another first-down run. A lot of ways he can help the offense and be effective — bottom line, he makes it go.”

McCarthy finished with 156 yards passing on 12-16 completions. He had two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground as Michigan moved to 5-0 on the season, 2-0 in Big Ten play.