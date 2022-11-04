Kyrie Irving was suspended indefinitely on Thursday by the Brooklyn Nets for his failure to offer a sincere apology over his Twitter promotion of a documentary that promotes anti-Semitism. While several former NBA players have condemned Irving’s actions, until now no current NBA player had spoken out against it.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Robin Lopez became the first active player to take some sort of action denouncing Irving’s actions. While Lopez did not formerly issue a statement, his Twitter activity has made clear his stance on the issue. Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s latest column includes a criticism on Irving and Lopez retweeted that column.

Kyrie Irving, who has taken controversial stances in the past, became embroiled in this latest scandal when he shared a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” last Friday on Twitter. During his media availability on Saturday, Irving went back and forth with ESPN’s Nick Friedell over the tweet. Following that incident, the Nets chose not to make Irving available to media after Monday’s game and continued that same approach on Tuesday.

Irving spoke with reporters for the first time on Thursday since his exchange with Friedell. While Irving took responsibility for his initial post, he did not issue a true apology which led to the Nets issuing the suspension. His donation offer of $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League was also rejected.

While Robin Lopez is the first active player to take a stance, it remains to be seen if his fellow NBA players follow suit and offer their thoughts.