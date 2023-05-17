Five Nights at Freddy’s horror video game took the world by storm with its iconic characters like Freddy Fazbear, Chica the Chicken, and Bonnie the Bunny and its thrilling challenges back in 2014. Then in 2015, it was announced that a production company procured the film rights to the video game. Since then, there’s been whisperings of a film version. Now it’s finally here, sorta, with lead actors Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

The teaser trailer for the film released on May 16 and gave us a glimpse what the film will be like. The trailer opened with an old recording of a training video, welcoming the new security guard. Then, fans got to see the leading character Mike Schmidt, played by Josh Hutcherson.

Hutcherson fulfills the role of Mike, a down on his luck guy who took a job as the night shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. There, he finds the four iconic animatronic characters–Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy—who have a murderous tendency for anyone on their grounds after midnight.

The film, after being passed around, will be produced by Blumhouse and will be directed by Emma Tammi. Head of the company Jason Blum revealed that this is a highly anticipated film. “Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on.” Blum shared back in October. “We’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s comes to theaters and Peacock on October 27, 2023.