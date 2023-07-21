Kim Kardashian's first look at her role in ‘American Horror Story' is quite the sight. The show shared a teaser video on Thursday (July 20) from the highly-anticipated project. The video also showed cast members showing Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in character.

This season is reportedly based on a book called “Delicate Condition” TMZ reports. The book is about “an expecting mother who believes there's evil trying to take over her pregnancy.”

Last month, Kim was on the set of AHS and began answering some fan questions.

“Hi guys! I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????,” Kim asked her nearly 75 million followers Friday (June 23) on Twitter.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on Twitter,” she admitted. “I always see you guys talking about the show and never know when to live tweet…but let’s talk about whatever you guys want! I’m bored lol.”

One fan jumped right in and did not hesitate to ask what we all want to know.

“What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It’s my fave show I still can’t believe you’re gonna be on it!,” a fan asked during her Twitter Q+A.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” Kardashian responded.

A fan account responded to Kim's tweets asking how the production process is going for her, “I want to know how it is recording AHS.”

“It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” Kim quipped.

While Kim Kardashian is not new to acting per se, this is the SKIMS founder's first scripted series role.

Take a look at the teaser for the upcoming season below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7Z4WYAibd/