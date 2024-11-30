Christmas Day is always a big celebration in the NBA and it always manages to bring an exciting slate of action featuring the top talent in the league. Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is no stranger to the Christmas spotlight as he's almost always a part of the main attraction. This year, he'll be gearing up to take on the Golden State Warriors while rocking a special colorway of his newest Nike LeBron 22 sneakers.

LeBron James has been rocking his newest signature Nike LeBron 22 throughout the season. The lifetime Nike athlete has put together some of the best Christmas-themed sneakers of all time, from the Nike LeBron 8 to the popular Nike LeBron 9. Now, we have a first look at the upcoming colorway for this year's Christmas Day showcase.

Nike LeBron 22 “Christmas”

The newest Nike LeBron 22 will come in a deep teal colorway accented by a white Nike Swoosh and white midsole to match. We see bright pink stitching along the Nike Swoosh and through the back heel as the shoes are finished by a soft neon green Nike Zoom outsole. We also see fluffy white laces over the teal tongue, furthering the Christmas theme on this upcoming release. It may not rank the highest among James' exclusive set of holiday sneakers, but it's certainly a clean option for their upcoming game.

LeBron James is 10-7 on Christmas Day in his career, averaging 27.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 7.0 APG. It will be the Lakers' first time matching up against the Golden State Warriors when the two squads meet December 25 on ABC and ESPN.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Christmas” is expected to release on December 26, 2024 for a retail tag of $190. They should come in full sizing and will be made available through Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. Be sure to grab your pair in time for the holiday season!