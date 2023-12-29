If Perkins makes a roster, he would be just the second cornerback in the NFL coming from Hampton. The first was Jackie Bates, who played with the Kansas City Chiefs between 2009-12.

Hampton defensive back Byron Perkins, the first known openly gay HBCU football player, recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Perkins made national headlines in October in 2022 when he first announced his sexuality on Instagram. On top of competing on the field, he's been spreading awareness and trying to set an example for other young, black men across the country.

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” he said in an interview with Outsports.com. “They need a support system. There hasn't been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves… It's about that kid who's going to see this and think he can be himself too.”

Perkins transferred to Hampton from Purdue University in 2021. This season, he played in nine games, recording 16 total tackles (10 solo, six assists), three pass deflections, and an interception. Over his career with Hampton, he's racked up 44 total tackles (28 solo, 16 assists), nine pass deflections, two interceptions, and a tackle for loss.

Perkins delivered his draft declaration on his Instagram page with a lengthy post.

“Since I was a child I have had aspirations of being elite,” he wrote. “Not just an elite player, but an elite person. I pride myself on growth and development. all of my previous endeavors to fully maximize my potential as a leader, student, and athlete has led to me this decision.

“I will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft to take my spot amongst elite athletes, blessed and ready to take our talents to the next level. Why not me? Thank you again for your support on my journey. Let's go be great!”