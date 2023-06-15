Byron Perkins, a talented football player from Hampton University, made a special appearance on ESPN SportsCenter on Thursday afternoon as part of the network's observance of Pride month, which recognizes and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Last October, Perkins achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first openly gay active football player in a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). He gained widespread attention when he shared the news through a viral social media post.
Perkins, who plays as a defensive back, shared his personal journey and introduced his partner to the world. Explaining his decision to come out, Perkins emphasized the significance of understanding life's preciousness and not wanting to waste any more time.
He quoted Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, saying, “A happy person is a happy player,” and stressed the importance of self-acceptance and authenticity in becoming a better football player.
Despite his revelation, Perkins emphasized that his relationship with his teammates at Hampton University remains strong and focused on their shared goal of excelling in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“These are the guys I go to war with, and for them to say, ‘We’ve known him since day one, we know his character and his work ethic,’ that in itself has been one of the most precious things in the world to me,” he said, adding that building chemistry with the Pirates has been key.
Byron Perkins' bravery and authenticity as an openly gay athlete are expected to pave the way for others in the LGBTQ community to embrace their true selves. Perkins offered advice for individuals facing similar situations, urging them not to rush their journey. By sharing his story and advocating for self-acceptance, Byron is not only making history but also inspiring a new generation of LGBTQ athletes hailing from HBCUs to embrace their true identities and pursue their dreams with pride and confidence.