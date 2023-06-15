Byron Perkins, a talented football player from Hampton University, made a special appearance on ESPN SportsCenter on Thursday afternoon as part of the network's observance of Pride month, which recognizes and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Last October, Perkins achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first openly gay active football player in a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). He gained widespread attention when he shared the news through a viral social media post.

Perkins, who plays as a defensive back, shared his personal journey and introduced his partner to the world. Explaining his decision to come out, Perkins emphasized the significance of understanding life's preciousness and not wanting to waste any more time.

He quoted Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, saying, “A happy person is a happy player,” and stressed the importance of self-acceptance and authenticity in becoming a better football player.