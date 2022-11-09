By XC Enriquez · 8 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

League of Legends has an abundance of champion skins. In Season 2021 alone, developer Riot Games said the goal was to release 140 skins, and they ended up releasing 127. Comparing this to the current number of champions which is 161 you would think that close to all champions received at least one skin last year and you would be wrong. Here are 5 League of Legends champions who didn’t get a skin last year, let alone for a few years.

All days were recorded at the time of writing. This list was last updated November 9, 2022.

5. Singed – 726 Days

The Mad Chemist Singed is the newest addition to this list with the removal of Taric due to the release of his Space Groove skin. The Zaunite hasn’t gotten a skin in two years.

Singed, like some of the champions on this list, is almost as old as League of Legends itself. During his lengthy stay on the Rift, he’s amassed 10 skins, which averages at one skin every 1.3 years. One of these skins are unobtainable through normal means – Riot Squad Singed. Four more are rare and locked behind the Legacy Vault. This leaves only 4 skins that Singed players can choose to purchase regularly. That being said, he’s already waited almost two years since his previous skin, Resistance Singed.

The most recent Singed skin was Resistance Singed, released November 12, 2020. He was a character in the critically acclaimed Netflix show Arcane, which granted some of the involved champions an Arcane-related skin. Shame that we didn’t get a Singed skin before he was… singed.

The champion has also seen a resurgence in pro play especially in the LCK, primarily chosen in the Support role to counter Yuumi. In casual play, however, only one-tricks and trolls seem to pick this champion, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a new Singed skin anytime soon. Players will have to stick to using Beekeeper Singed for maximum tilt.

4. Kha’Zix – 754 Days

Voidborn champions have gotten apt attention from the skins team, and Kha’Zix so far has waited the longest among all of them, clocking it at two years. After him is Cho’Gath, who lags behind by about a hundred days.

The previous Kha’Zix skin was released on October 15, 2020 as part of the Odyssey skin line. For a champion who literally evolves his skin, it’s ironic that he’s among the champions who have waited the longest to get a new look. Kha’Zix does have a decent library of skins, and most, if not all, of them look up to date with the rest of the game’s visuals.

A probable reason for this long wait is the fact that Kha’Zix technically needs two looks – one for his base exoskeleton and another for when he evolves his Ultimate, which changes his cloaking and gives him a new outward appearance.

3. Nocturne – 880 Days

Nocturne ranks 3rd among the champions who have waited the longest for a skin. Granted, he has a relatively wider library of skins to choose from, but he has last received a new look for his claws in June 2020. It’s not even a skin that players can acquire normally as it’s Hextech Nocturne, a vaulted skin which can only be bought from the Mythic Essence shop when it eventually gets unvaulted. Before this, his last regular skin was Old God Nocturne in August 2019.

Luckily for Nocturne players, Nocturne’s visual update on all of his effects and skins last September 2020 kept most of his skins look up to date. Hopefully his recent resurgence in pro play shifts Riot’s eye towards the Eternal Nightmare again, as his whole thematic is cool and I’m sure that an updated skin choice for this champion will be greatly appreciated by his player base.

2. Zilean – 1181 days

Finally, we crest four digits with Zilean. It has also been a long Time since our resident Chronokeeper has gotten a skin. Zilean’s last skin release was Sugar Rush Zilean.

Zilean had to wait so long for a new skin, too. Before Sugar Rush Zilean came Blood Moon Zilean, released 7 years ago. Him being “The Time Guy” does not excuse the five year wait for that skin, League of Legends developers. This odd pace of skin releases have been driving Zilean players crazy, which is completely justified. Zilean has been a part of the “1000 days club” of waiting for a skin three times now, on separate skin releases.

I’m not too hopeful for Zilean, in all honesty. He has however been gaining traction in professional play as both a mid-lane mage and a support, so maybe that would help his case. If you’re a Zilean main, I wouldn’t be too excited, though. In the meantime, I’ll keep using my 12-year-old Old Saint Zilean skin.

1. Dr. Mundo – 1433 days

Dr. Mundo, like the others in this list, also received a full relaunch on June 9, 2021. This meant that everything about the champion, including skins, was reworked and changed. That being said, it’s been a whole year since, and an even longer amount of time has passed since his most recent skin, Frozen Prince Mundo, was released.

Frozen Prince Mundo was released in 2018 and received a very minor change when Dr. Mundo was relaunched. Other skins, like the Legendary skin Corporate Mundo, were changed drastically, but it sure is a mystery why the self-proclaimed doctor kept his wardrobe closed for long.

A majority of Dr. Mundo’s skins, including the most recent Frozen Prince Mundo, are in the Legacy Vault. Only four out of his 10 total skins are available normally.

Honorable Mentions

Udyr – 1181 Days

Riot has expressed their frustration over Udyr’s skins before, and it is quite understandable. The shaman has four stances, and each have to look and feel different from the other skins and stances, making it an artistic and thematic challenge to produce a single skin for this guy. The last time he saw a skin release was almost three years ago, with Dragon Oracle Udyr.

Udyr only has a handful of skins, the most recent ones being the April Fools skin Definitely Not Udyr, and the Ultimate skin Spirit Guard Udyr. These were released 7 and 9 years ago, respectively. While these all sound pretty old, none of them are really outdated as Udyr receive a visual update in 2020, and also a visual update earlier this year. Despite waiting for three years, Udyr doesn’t really count as all of his skins just got an update with his recent VGU.

Aurelion Sol – 768 Days

Aurelion Sol hasn’t waited that long compared to our topnotchers in this list. For some reason, the sassy space dragon only has three skins. Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol, released October 1, 2020, was the last time he starred in an all-new skin.

His last skin release was alongside Taliyah, who has already received a new skin with her Star Guardian Taliyah. Maybe it’s time Aurelion Sol gets some attention too?

Fortunately, Aurelion Sol does not seem to have been forgotten and chucked into the corners of champion select left to rot. Riot has expressed their interest to rework Aurelion Sol’s gameplay, and we’ve seen a small glimpse of this update.

Alas, they also mentioned that there will not be a visual update alongside it. All Aurelion Sol players can do now is hope that they decide to release a new skin with the gameplay update.

Skarner – 714 Days

The brackern Skarner has also not seen a new skin in a while, with the most recent being Cosmic Sting Skarner two years ago.

Fortunately for Skarner’s dedicated player base, he hasn’t been forgotten and like Aurelion Sol, has a VGU on the timetable.

Which League of Legends champion are you hoping a new skin for? (please don’t say Lux)

For more League of Legends news, click here.