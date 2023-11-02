Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon pens an emotional letter to fans on Reddit about success of film.

The creator of Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon, had a very sweet response to fans regarding the film's success.

Cawthon posted on Reddit, sharing some of his experiences from the opening weekend. He went and saw it in disguise four times, according to Games Radar.

At one point in the message, he shared how a theater attendee dressed as Toy Chica thought she spotted him. However, her boyfriend told her that Cawthon was too old to be himself. Also, on a different occasion, he saw a packed crowd that cheered and clapped.

Apparently, it was Saturday evening's show, which was one of his favorite moments. “I was standing in line behind a young woman in a Freddy hat waiting for popcorn and drinks, and she turned and looked at me and just said, ‘I like the shirt!' That made my night,” he wrote.

The Reddit ended with a thank you to all the fans for attending the movie. Cawthon also addressed its huge success and acknowledged some criticism. Critics didn't give it a high ranking, but fans seem to enjoy it a ton.

“It was beyond my wildest dreams,” his post read. “I do read the comments and critiques, so while I'm glad most people had a great time at the movies, I'm definitely paying attention, and I wanted you all to know that.”

It's obvious Scott Cawthon is living in the moment with the success of Five Nights At Freddy's and is very grateful for all of it.