Emma Tammi made a brilliant contractual move when it came to Five Nights at Freddy's.

Betting on yourself

Puck News is reporting that Tammi negotiated a deal that would pay $500,000 upfront, but secure her a percentage of the film's profits. Bear in mind, the budget for the film is just $25 million — it's off to a great start for Tammi and the studios involved.

This type of move has been done before, but Five Nights at Freddy's was a bit of a risk. After all, this was the first time the video game series was adapted into a film.

The bet paid off, though. The film topped the box office charts, grossing $132 million worldwide ($80 million domestically) over its opening weekend. Not to mention, the film received a day-and-date release on Universal's streaming platform, Peacock, in the United States. That was enough to top Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which resided atop the chart the past two weekends.

Five Nights at Freddy's was a long time coming. The film was announced in 2017 with Chris Columbus set to direct. He'd previously directed Home Alone 2, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the first two Harry Potter films.

He dropped out, and Emma Tammi came in to direct and co-write the script with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

In Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson stars as a night guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza — a family entertainment center. Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard also star in the film.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and on Peacock now.