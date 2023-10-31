Blumhouse and Universal have not yet green-lit a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, but it's a safe assumption one will be made. Director Emma Tammi has some ideas for a potential sequel.

Tying in other Five Nights at Freddy's games

Speaking to MovieWeb, Tammi remained even-keeled about a sequel. Nothing has been announced, but after making $132 million during its opening weekend, a sequel seems like a safe bet. “We'll see how things go this weekend,” Tammi said. “We're definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that.”

She then revealed that a sequel film could follow the story of the second game. “This one was tied into the first [Five Nights at Freddy's] game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth,” she revealed. “But anything could happen. We'll have to see.”

Emma Tammi took over the directors' chair from Chris Columbus. A FNaF movie has been in the works for years. Blumhouse and Universal finally made it and the film was released in theaters and on Peacock.

Josh Hutcherson plays a night guard who takes a job at a family entertainment center, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. He then realizes his mistake as the animatronics come alive at night. Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard star in the film.

Luckily for the filmmakers, there are plenty of Five Nights at Freddy's games to adapt.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and on Peacock now.