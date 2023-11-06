Five Nights at Freddy's took a big second weekend drop but was still able to beat out the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Blank Space

In its second weekend, Five Nights at Freddy's grossed $19,399,640 — a 75.8% drop — despite adding 114 more screens. Perhaps audiences realized that Universal also released the film on Peacock while the film is in theaters. The Halloween holiday also passed, so perhaps moviegoers' interest in horror went down.

Either way, the Swift “Eras” tour concert film came in second place in its fourth weekend. It grossed $13.5 million — just a 12.5% drop — and brought its domestic total to $166 million. The film has grossed $231.1 million worldwide thus far, which is still trailing another concert film, Michael Jackson: This Is It ($261 million). Swift's film has beat Jackson's in so many categories and will likely end up topping it eventually.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a concert film shot across three of her six dates at SoFi Stadium in August. The “Eras” tour made its way around the United States in 2023. The first US leg concluded with a six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Blumhouse and Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's movie is the first swing at a live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Josh Hutcherson stars as a night guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza — a family entertainment center a la Chuck E. Cheese. Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard also star in the film. The film has grossed $217 million worldwide in less than two weeks despite also being available on Peacock.