After their third last-place finish in four seasons, here is how the Boston Red Sox can bounce back in 2024.

The odds of making the playoffs were always low for the Boston Red Sox entering the 2023 season. The team lost Xander Bogaerts in free agency, Trevor Story started on the 60-day injured list, and the starting pitching was always going to be a question mark. Plus, a stacked AL East further put Boston at a disadvantage.

These predictions proved to be accurate. Boston finished at 78-84 — last place in the division and a full 23 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. Starting pitching proved to be a real struggle. Boston starters finished with an ERA of 4.68 (22nd in MLB) and no Red Sox hurler with at least five starts had an ERA under 4.00.

Now coming off their third last-place finish in four seasons, here are two moves the Red Sox must make to improve the team in the offseason.

Acquire a new second baseman

Few MLB teams got as little production out of their second basemen in 2023 as the Boston Red Sox. Per FanGraphs, the Red Sox had the second-worst Wins Above Replacement among all MLB teams at second base and were the worst team defensively at the position. Boston featured a rotating cast of middle infielders last year, with Christian Arroyo, Enmanuel Valdez, Pablo Reyes, Luis Urias, and Enrique Hernandez all making at least 20 appearances at second base. Each of them either had a negative offensive or defensive WAR.

This Boston team desperately needs an all-around second baseman to lock down the middle of its infield. With the free agent market for second basemen exceedingly thin this year, the club will need to trade for a new starter. One option is San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim. Kim is one of the best defenders in the game and was a first-time Gold Glove recipient in 2023 while playing mostly at second base. His bat is not too bad either, as he posted an OPS of .749 with 17 home runs and 38 stolen bases. the South Korean has improved in just about every category at the plate in each of the last two seasons.

If the Sox choose to go more offense-heavy, then Oakland Athletics rookie Zach Gelof would be an ideal addition. Gelof came on strong in the last few months of 2023, posting 14 homers and 14 stolen bases in just 69 games while finishing with an OPS of .840. That combination of power and speed is a rare find at the second base position while still providing solid defense. Hopefully, a healthy Trevor Story can give the Red Sox production at the shortstop spot in 2024, but the ballclub will need to look for outside help to upgrade at second base.

Make the starting rotation younger (and healthier)

Chris Sale, James Paxton, and Corey Kluber — all 34 or older this year — were expected to be the core of the Red Sox starting rotation. Instead, this trio combined for just 48 starts while proving to be wildly inconsistent. Yet since 2019, this group had combined for just one season with 20 or more starts (it was Kluber with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022). The Red Sox can longer rely on starting pitchers who were once good, they need dependable options now. Corey Kluber and James Paxton are both free agents, which allows Boston to begin 2024 with a somewhat clean slate.

They also have the good fortune of being A) a club willing to spend, and B) access to a free-agent market this winter with a considerable number of starting pitchers. One option that will stand out is Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Jordan Montgomery posted a 3.20 ERA last year and has three consecutive seasons with at least 30 starts. The Red Sox should also target Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. Nola has great stuff — as evidenced by five consecutive full seasons with 200-plus strikeouts — while posting an ERA of 3.65 during that span. Durability is also not a concern for the 30-year-old, as he has made at least 32 starts in the last five full seasons.

Both players are in their prime and would provide an immediate upgrade to the Boston rotation that enters 2024 with significant uncertainty.