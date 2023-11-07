After watching him win the World Series, the Red Sox have begun showing interest in left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

As the Boston Red Sox enter the offseason, adding to their pitching staff will be a priority. A recent World Series champion has already been added to the Red Sox radar.

Boston officials have spoken to the agent of Jordan Montgomery, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. While it's still the GM Meetings, the Red Sox are already showing interest in a pitcher that should be towards the top of the free agent class.

Montgomery was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. He held a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio over his 11 starts in Texas. Over his entire 2023 campaign, Montgomery put up a 10-11 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 166/48 K/BB ratio.

Boston went with Corey Kluber as their Opening Day starter in 2023. It was an ominous sign of things to come as the Red Sox ranked 21st in MLB with a 4.52 ERA. Their .256 batting average against ranked 24th. While Alex Cora has already named Chris Sale the 2024 Opening Day starter, it's clear that he needs some help in the rotation.

Jordan Montgomery can be the first step in fixing Boston's starting rotation. After a World Series winning campaign, Montgomery is looking to cash in on the open market. The Red Sox appear to be his first suitor of the offseason. However, they certainly won't be the last. The Red Sox opening discussions with Montgomery this early in the offseason shows how valuable Boston believes the left-hander is.