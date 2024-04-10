The Calgary Flames are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Flames-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Flames are 35-37-5 this season, and they have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Calgary has beaten the Kings in two of the three games this season, though. In those three games, the Flames have scored 11 total goals. Blake Coleman has four of those goals, while the rest have been scored by seven different skaters. Yegor Sharangovich has assisted on three goals, as well. Calgary should have a healthy team heading into this game.
The Kings are 41-26-11 this season, but they are not yet clinched into the playoffs. With four games left, they are just six points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who are on the outside looking in. Los Angeles is just one point up on the Las Vegas Knights, who could take their third-place spot in the division. In the three games against the Flames, the Kings have scored nine goals. Quinton Byfield has scored two of those goals while seven other skaters have one. Drew Doughty has four assists in the three games while Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala have three each. Los Angeles will also be healthy as they look to clinch a playoff spot.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flames-Kings Odds
Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline: +152
Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -184
Over: 5.5 (-115)
Under: 5.5 (-105)
How to Watch Flames vs. Kings
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports West, Sportsnet+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win
Calgary has done a great job containing the Kings in the defensive zone. They have allowed just nine goals in the three games, and just four in their last two matchups. When the Flames allow at most three goals this season, they are 34-9-2. That is 34 of their 35 wins, so there is a pattern. The Flames have to allow three goals or less if they want to win this game.
Calgary is just middle of the pack in the offensive zone. They score just over three goals per game, but they have done a pretty good job against the Kings. When they score more than three goals this season, they have gotten 32 of their 25 wins. If the Flames can do just that, they will win this game in enemy territory.
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings should be able to put away the Flames in this game, but they have to play well. The Flames are allowing 3.34 goals per game on the road this season, and the Kings have already put up five on them in Los Angeles once. The Kings need to take advantage of Calgary's road woes and put lots of pucks on net. If they can do that, they are going to score some goals.
When the Kings score at least three goals, they are 34-4-6. Calgary has held the Kings under three in the two games they lost this season. Los Angeles has to be better in the offensive zone in this game. As mentioned, the game is in Los Angeles, so the Kings should be able to play much better and put up some goals.
Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick
The Kings are still fighting for a playoff spot, and I think that gives them the edge. I will take the Kings to win this game.
Final Flames-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-184)