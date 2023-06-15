The Calgary Flames are reuniting former linemates Jarome Iginla and Craig Conroy in the front office, after Iginla was hired on Thursday in an executive capacity as Special Advisor to the General Manager, the team announced.
“Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL,” GM Conroy said per the official release. “That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary. Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup.”
The Hall of Famer will join Conroy to provide support in all areas of hockey operations, in an advisory role while continuing his coaching responsibilities with RINK Hockey Academy in British Columbia during 2023-24.
Iginla is one of the most storied Flames in team history, and was the 18th captain of the organization when he was named in 2003. It was Conroy who passed along the captaincy.
The superstar amassed 525 goals, 570 assists and 1,095 points over 1,219 games in Calgary. He is widely considered one of the greatest power forwards of his generation.
“I am grateful to the Flames ownership and Conny for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL,” Iginla explained. “It's a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity. While the public focus of my contributions is on my playing career, I believe my hockey experiences since my retirement will also benefit the organization. Conny and I have 20-year-old pending work to complete, and I can't wait to get started.”
The six-time NHL All-Star was drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, before being acquired by the Flames in Dec. 1995.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward led his Flames to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final in the first year of his captaincy in 2004, posting 22 points over 26 postseason games in a crushing 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 45-year-old leads the franchise in games played, goals and points, and after retiring from the game in July of 2018 after 20 NHL seasons, Jarome Iginla is back where it all started along with Craig Conroy.