The Calgary Flames are reuniting former linemates Jarome Iginla and Craig Conroy in the front office, after Iginla was hired on Thursday in an executive capacity as Special Advisor to the General Manager, the team announced.

“Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL,” GM Conroy said per the official release. “That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary. Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup.”

The Hall of Famer will join Conroy to provide support in all areas of hockey operations, in an advisory role while continuing his coaching responsibilities with RINK Hockey Academy in British Columbia during 2023-24.

Iginla is one of the most storied Flames in team history, and was the 18th captain of the organization when he was named in 2003. It was Conroy who passed along the captaincy.

The superstar amassed 525 goals, 570 assists and 1,095 points over 1,219 games in Calgary. He is widely considered one of the greatest power forwards of his generation.